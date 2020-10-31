BidaskClub Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

