BidaskClub Downgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Buy

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $142,631.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,336 shares of company stock worth $1,006,806 over the last 90 days. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.