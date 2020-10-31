BidaskClub Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Sell

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 227,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

