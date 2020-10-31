BidaskClub Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Hold

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 106.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

