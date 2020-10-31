BidaskClub Downgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Strong Sell

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 8,189,227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

