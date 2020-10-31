BidaskClub Upgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to “Hold”

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.47. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,635 shares of company stock worth $801,882 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 859.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,795 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 104,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 351,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

