BidaskClub Upgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to “Hold”

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.07 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

