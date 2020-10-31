BidaskClub Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to “Sell”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $644.55 million, a P/E ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inogen by 99.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Inogen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

