BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Buy

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $198.31 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 523,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.