BMO Capital Markets Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $68.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

