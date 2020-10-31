Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $400,686.94 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $6.69 or 0.00048317 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $400,686.94 and approximately $218,621.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

