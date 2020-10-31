Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.65.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,773. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

