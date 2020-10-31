Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.0620

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Bread has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $225,628.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BRD is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

