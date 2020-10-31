Broderick Brian C Acquires 2,076 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Xylem by 43.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

