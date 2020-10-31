Broderick Brian C Acquires 230 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Illumina by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Shares of ILMN opened at $292.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

