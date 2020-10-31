Broderick Brian C Acquires 721 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

