Broderick Brian C Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 60,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 9,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 88,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

