Broderick Brian C Buys 240 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

