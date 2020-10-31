Broderick Brian C Buys 519 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

