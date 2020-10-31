Broderick Brian C Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.7% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 57,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 240,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 41,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of -584.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

