Broderick Brian C Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Broderick Brian C raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.