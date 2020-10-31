Broderick Brian C Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.