Broderick Brian C Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

