Broderick Brian C Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

