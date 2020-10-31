Broderick Brian C Invests $1.24 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 11,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 140.4% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

