Broderick Brian C Invests $206,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Broderick Brian C bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $380,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

