Broderick Brian C Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in General Electric were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 65,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

