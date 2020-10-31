Broderick Brian C Purchases 481 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

