Broderick Brian C Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 216,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 177,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $78.08 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

