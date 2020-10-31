Broderick Brian C Sells 3,940 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

