Broderick Brian C Takes $605,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. AXA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

