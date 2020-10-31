Broderick Brian C Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

