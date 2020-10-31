Brokerages Set Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Price Target at $3.75

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

FOSL stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 663,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 93.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 505,049 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 87.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 441,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 348,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

