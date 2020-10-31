Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

