Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CALX opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

