Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Cut by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

