Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 359,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.52% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.