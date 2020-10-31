CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Up 32.2% in October

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CARG opened at $19.93 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,204 shares of company stock valued at $17,762,291 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,100,000 after buying an additional 525,598 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 56.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CarGurus by 46.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,113,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 353,500 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

