Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.