CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $12.64 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of 141.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

