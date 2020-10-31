CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Trading 16.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) traded up 16.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.30. 3,790,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,948,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

