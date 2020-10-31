Cerner Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,604 call options.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.