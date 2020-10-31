Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.86

News articles about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVX opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

