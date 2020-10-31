CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Short Interest Up 63.0% in October

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHFS shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on CHF Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

