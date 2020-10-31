China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.41. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.03 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.