China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CCRC stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.