China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Short Interest Update

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.19 million. Research analysts forecast that China Distance Education will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

