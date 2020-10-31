China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 586,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

