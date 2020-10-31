CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHSCP stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

