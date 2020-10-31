Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. AXA grew its position in Chubb by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 126,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 271,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 218,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chubb by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chubb by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

